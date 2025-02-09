Big Freedia Teams Up With Robin Barnes For New Rendition Of “Hey Na (Iko Iko)”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 9th, 2025 - 8:24 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Robin Barnes, known as the “Songbird of New Orleans,” has released an exciting new version of the classic anthem “Hey Na (Iko Iko)” just in time for Mardi Gras. She’s joined by bounce music icon Big Freedia, local artist HaSizzle, and the Kings of Brass. Together, they’ve transformed the well-loved song, first made famous by The Dixie Cups, into a modern-day Mardi Gras celebration.

The track is bursting with energy, combining bold brass sounds, upbeat bounce rhythms, and dynamic vocals. It’s a joyful ode to New Orleans, capturing the magic of Mardi Gras parades with their vibrant bands and festive crowds, all in under three minutes.

“This song is all about joy and togetherness,” says Barnes. “It’s what Mardi Gras means to me.”

“New Orleans music is about family,” adds Big Freedia. “Robin and I knew this would be something special.”

It is clear that “Hey Na (Iko Iko)” is a perfect celebration of the energy and spirit of New Orleans.

