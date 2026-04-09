Lykke Li Shares Uplifting New Single “Sick Of Love”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 9th, 2026 - 8:40 PM

Lykke Li returns with a shimmering yet introspective new single, “Sick Of Love,” offering another glimpse into her forthcoming album The Afterparty. Released just weeks ahead of the record’s May 8 arrival, the track captures the emotional aftermath of fleeting highs, leaning into the quiet comedown that follows moments of euphoria.

Where earlier single “Lucky Again” reveled in the rush of the night, “Sick Of Love” slows things down with steady, Balearic-inspired percussion and a reflective tone. The production feels hypnotic and airy, while Li’s vocals carry a mix of vulnerability and resilience. Lyrically, she explores feelings of embarrassment and emotional fatigue, framing them through a candid, almost self-aware lens. She has described the song as existing in a moment of “complete humiliation,” while still trying to hold onto strength, a contrast that gives the track its emotional weight.

The song’s closing moments introduce the sound of children laughing and playing, adding a subtle but meaningful layer. That detail reflects a lingering sense of innocence and mischief, balancing the heavier themes with something more playful and human. “Sick Of Love” arrives just ahead of her upcoming live performances, where she will debut new material for the first time. The album itself, created with longtime collaborator Björn Yttling and recorded between Los Angeles and Stockholm with a 17-piece string orchestra, blends lush instrumentation with lyrics that confront shame, desire and uncertainty. With “Sick Of Love,” Lykke Li continues to refine her signature mix of emotional intensity and melodic precision, setting the tone for a concise yet immersive new chapter.

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz