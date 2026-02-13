Converge Unleash Heavy New Single “Bad Faith”

Home News Steven Taylor February 13th, 2026 - 2:08 PM

Metal band Converge released their eleventh studio album today, Love is Not Enough. Appropriately coming just before Valentine’s Day, the album’s full release came with a new single off the coming album titled “Bad Faith.” A visualizer for the track can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The track opens with ominously exploding guitars. Vocals come in, shouted and muffled keeping up the aggression the track exploded in with. The visualizer begins with a shot of dark, seemingly soot covered hands. It later cuts to a wide shot of another figure, also with a dark blue skin tone, falling in a void of red. There are closer shots to the scared face of the person, as well as close ups of their nude, seemingly featureless body. The track repeats the desperate pleases “I can’t give up!/You can’t give up!” before the chorus repeats the song’s title with cries that “I can’t wash away.”

Speaking on the full album’s release, Converge shared, “As a stand alone statement, the meaning is subjective— up to you. Love is an essential foundation for everything, yet it is not strong enough on its own to withstand the storm that life brings.” Vocalist Jacob Bannon shared more about the making of the album, including the lack of guests or much studio editing. “I think that realism is missing from a lot of modern music of any genre, but especially our genre,” Bannon said. “Things either go super raw and almost chaotic to the point where it’s distracting, or bands take the life out of what they’re doing by editing every aspect. Sometimes the perfect take is the one that has some wildness to it. It’s not perfectly executed. There’s a lot of powerful moments on this record and a lot of angry moments. The realism amplifies that.”