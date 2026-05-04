Kid Cudi Announces Removal Of M.I.A. From Current Tour For “Making Offensive Remarks,” M.I.A. Responds

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2026 - 10:49 AM

According to Variety.com, Kid Cudi has announced that he fired M.I.A. as one of the openers on his Rebel Ragers Tour. The move comes after a viral rant M.I.A. made on May 2, during the Dallas show at the Dos Equis Pavilion, where she was booed during a monologue, which included the line: “I’ve been canceled for many reasons. I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter.” She also said, “I can’t do ‘Illegal,’ though some of you could be in the audience.”

I WROTE ILLYGAL ON THE MAYA LP A SONG FROM 2010.

I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING I’M ILLYGAL, AND I SAID MY TEAM HASN’T GOTTEN VISAS YET. THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING “FU&% THE LAW”, WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F@%& IT. DO… https://t.co/3xZk2OTBMb — M.I.A. ⊕ II II II (@MIAuniverse) May 4, 2026

And now, Cudi has announced her departure from the tour on May 4, through social media, where he wrote, “TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour. I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood. After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”

The Rebel Ragers Tour, which launched on April 28, in Phoenix, includes stops in 30 North American cities, with Big Boi still on board for all dates. A-Trak, Me N Ü and Dot Da Genius are also slated to open during certain shows.