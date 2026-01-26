Kid Cudi Announces Spring & Summer 2026 ‘Rebel Ragers’ Tour Dates With Big Boi, M.I.A. & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2026 - 4:03 PM

Today, Grammy-Award winning rapper and songwriter Kid Cudi has announced The Rebel Ragers Tour, which will be hitting over 30 cities in North America featuring special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton across select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 28, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ and continues with stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York and other cities before wrapping up in Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 27. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Rebel Ragers Tour spans the full scope of Cudi’s discography, celebrating his evolution from early breakthrough records like Day ’N’ Nite and Mr. Rager to fan favorites that have shaped more than a decade of cultural impact. The tour also includes music from his latest release Free, alongside recent standouts like the viral track “Maui Wowie,” connecting longtime fans and new listeners through a powerful live experience.

The Rebel Ragers Tour Dates

4/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +#^

4/29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+#^

5/1 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater+#^

5/2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion#^

5/5 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater+#^

5/6 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre+#^

5/8 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena+#^

5/9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+#^

5/12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+#^

5/13 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater+#^

5/15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center+#^

5/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center +# ^

5/19 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+#^

5/22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre+#^

5/23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre+#^

5/26 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre+#^

5/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater+#^

5/29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+#^

5/30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden+#^

6/2 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion+#^

6/3 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre+#^

6/5 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center+#%

6/6 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater+#%

6/8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview+#%

6/10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center+#%

6/12 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD+#*

6/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*

6/16 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre+#*

6/19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena+#*

6/20 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater+#*

6/23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre+#*

6/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena+#*

6/27 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*

+with special guest M.I.A

#with special guest Big Boi

^with special guest A-Trak

%with special guest me n ü

*with special guest Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford