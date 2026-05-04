Fitz And The Tantrums Announce Deluxe Edition Of Man On The Moon For June 2026 Release Featuring Three New Songs

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2026 - 6:17 PM

Today, the multi-platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums have announced plans to release Man on The Moon (The Galaxy Edition), which is a deluxe version of their sixth studio album that features three brand new songs, including the recently released “Good Morning California”. Man on The Moon (The Galaxy Edition) is set to arrive on June 5 and the album is available now for pre-order/pre-save HERE .

Last year’s standard version of Man on The Moon was met with enthusiastic praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard and supported by a massive 31-city headline tour across North America. Bringing their infectious live show to the small screen, Fitz and The Tantrums performed the album’s lead single and title track on national television with high-profile appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and TODAY.

Man on The Moon (The Galaxy Edition) Track List

1. The Good The Bad The Ugly

2. Man On The Moon

3. Withdrawals

4. Oh Maria

5. Ruin The Night

6. Where I Go

7. Young Days

8. Perfume

9. Umbrella

10. Queen Of Hearts

11. Waste My Time

12. OK OK OK

13. Motion

14. One Day

15. Good Morning California

16. Greenlight

17. Not Waiting on the World

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi