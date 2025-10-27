Fitz And The Tantrums Announce Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single “Radio Baby” With Don Diablo

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2025 - 6:08 PM

Today, Fitz and The Tantrums have announced details for their first touring plans of 2026, which is a run of headline shows across North America. Known for their undeniable energy, the group returns to the road in the new year with dates kicking off at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside, IA, on January 29. Highlighted by a four night stand at The Egyptian Theater in Park City, UT, on February 4-7, the tour wraps up at The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA, on February 27. For tickets and more information click HERE .

While adding to the excitement, Fitz and The Tantrums has released their collaborative single with global electronic icon Don Diablo entitled “Radio Baby” and as a whole, the tune is fantastic by how the music breaks borders and genre boundaries. Also, the ditty sees these two genre-busting outliers join forces on an upbeat anthem that is primed to pop off worldwide.

The impact of Fitz and The Tantrums can be felt in nearly every corner of culture. Amassing billions of streams, landing hundreds of film, television, commercial placements and soundtracking countless professional sporting events in stadiums worldwide, the group has quietly evolved from an underground Los Angeles indie curiosity into an irresistible and incomparable multiplatinum pop phenomenon.

Man on The Moon Tour Dates

1/29, 2026 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

1/31, 2026 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

2/1, 2026 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

2/4, 2026 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theater

2/5, 2026 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theater

2/6, 2026 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theater

2/7, 2026 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theater

2/26, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theater

2/ 27, 2026 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage