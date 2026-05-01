Peter Gabriel Shares Engaging New Single “Won’t Stand Down”

Home News Steven Taylor May 1st, 2026 - 3:24 PM

English singer-songwriter Peter Gabriel has released a new track today, titled “Won’t Stand Down.” The track, off the forthcoming album O/I, is the fifth single released off the coming project. The version of “Won’t Stand Down” released today, the Bright-Side Mix, can be found on YouTube.

The song, with a mellow yet energetic instrumental, features lyrics by Gabriel across the whole track motivating the listener and encouraging them to stand up against the wrongs in the world, and to not back down from what’s right. The chorus, “we won’t stand down, until there’s something better on the ground” summarizes the song’s message and emotions quite well. “It’s really a song to encourage some sort of activism,” Gabriel said. “I think people generally respond much better to positive pictures of what’s coming than they do when they are bombarded and scared by negative ones. We are much more likely to engage if we feel hope. Right now, we don’t see so many positive visions of the future, at least they’re not being projected so strongly as the negative, so I think it’s really important that we start looking for visions to which we can aspire and looking for people who can provide that.”

The release today on May 1st coincides with a flower moon, which will be the first of two full moons in the month. This continues the trend of O/I‘s releases coinciding with the moon’s cycles. The coming album will be the artist’s eleventh studio album, and is set to release in full sometime this year.