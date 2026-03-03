Peter Gabriel Shares New Single “What Lies Ahead” In Time With Blood Moon

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2026 - 5:21 PM

Today, people will get to hear the release of “What Lies Ahead”, which is the third track from Peter Gabriel’s forthcoming album o\i. The song was written and produced by Gabriel and the first version to be heard is the Bright-Side Mix by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. As a whole, the ditty is pretty good by how the instrumentation brings a lovely pop and jazzy vibe, while the artist serenades the ears with his beautiful and classy voice.

While talking about the “What Lies Ahead”, Gabriel said: “It’s a song about inventors and invention. My dad was an electrical engineer, inventor and I saw him go through the frustrations of not only trying to realize an idea, which has to normally go through so many iterations, but then to sell it, both to the people who’ve got the money and then to the outside world. So, I’ve always been curious about the creative process and how that applies to inventors.”

On another note, this month’s artwork is from the legendary feminist artist, Judy Chicago. ‘Birth Tear / Tear’ shows the pain of birth and, clearly, no man will ever have an understanding of what that really is, but giving birth to an idea has many (less painful) parallels. I’m delighted that she was happy to let us use it. Judy Chicago employed over 150 people working to her designs from 1980-1985, all on the subject of birth as she felt that Western culture had not really tackled birth as a proper subject matter. This particular design was embroidered by Jane Thompson in Houston, Texas and it is a really strong piece.

