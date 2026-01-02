Peter Gabriel Shares Plans to Release Songs From New Album O/I in Alignment With The Moon

Home News Ajala Fields January 2nd, 2026 - 10:21 PM

The first full moon of the year, the Wolf Moon and Peter Gabriel has released the first new song from his forthcoming album O/I and revealed his plans for the album. “Been Undone” was written and produced by Peter Gabriel and recorded at Real World Studios, Bath and The Beehive in London. As with the O/I campaign, each song has a “Dark-Side” and “Bright-Side” mix: one released each month on the full moon, the other on the new moon, according to Pitchfork. The Dark-Side mixes will be done by Tchad Blake while the Bright-Side mixes will be done by Mike Stent. This first release is the Dark-Side mix by Tchad Blake, so fans can expect the Bright-Side mix by Mike Stent on the new moon.

Gabriel has said this about the new album, “The songs are a mix of thoughts and feelings.

I have been thinking about the future and how we might respond to it. We are sliding into a period of transition like no other, most likely triggered in three waves; AI, quantum computing and the brain computer interface. Artists have a role to look into the mists and, when they catch sight of something, to hold up a mirror.

These are my lumpy bits – i/o: the inside has a new way out and o\i: the outside has a new way in.

We are not, and have never been, the exclusively self-determining, independent beings that have been given the run of the world. We are something else, a part of nature, a part of everything and feeling a connection, shaking our booty and giving and receiving some love can help us find our place – and put a big smile on our faces.

Some of these songs are going to form part of the brain project that I’ve been exploring for a number of years, and some just make me feel happy. I hope you like them.”

As with I/O, each track on the new album will be accompanied by a piece of art and Been Undone is accompanied by Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome) by São Paulo–based artist Janaina Mello Landini. With a background in architecture and an ongoing curiosity about physical and mathematical systems, Mello Landini’s practice explores the relationship between individual elements and the larger whole. The name Ciclotrama combines the word cycle with the Latin trama (meaning warp or weaving), describing intricate, branching sculptures made from unravelled ropes and organized into fractal structures.

About the artwork, Gabriel said “‘The first artwork is a special piece from Janaina Mello Landini. The way she takes the rope and moves it out, unravelling it, is almost like fractals or tree trunks and looks like the brain in some ways too, so I see a lot of entry points.