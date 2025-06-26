King Falcon Share Dynamic New Music Video For “Plastic Crown”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2025 - 5:28 PM

With the support for the release of the their latest single, “Plastic Crown” and garnering attention at radio and on streaming services, New York rockers King Falcon has released the accompanying music video for the song. “Plastic Crown” is the latest offering from the quartet comprised of Michael Rubin, Joe Conserva, Sergio Ripa, and Dipayan “Dip” Chakraborty. The music video showcases the band’s fun and energetic live performance as the animated world around them keeps changing.

While talking about the ditty, Rubin said: “Plastic Crown’ is about a close relationship that falls apart and you realize how toxic of a situation it was. You don’t realize how much better life is until they are out of it. The song came together quick in the studio when the band added their personal touches to the original idea, and you can hear the final result. It is the first song we are releasing with this lineup, and we couldn’t be more excited for people to check it out.”

King Falcon was recently featured on the broadcast TV program, ABC Localish. A camera crew followed the band around one afternoon and documented them at Industry, which is venue where the band formed. The five minute feature was distributed through ABC Network’s

national syndication and has added to the band’s following since the release.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete