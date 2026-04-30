Foster The People Fall 2026 Announce North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 5:25 PM

Today, Foster the People has announced their Good Mourning Sunshine North American 2026 Tour, which will bring their signature blend of indie pop and electrifying live energy to cities across the U.S. and Canada this fall, with support from Goth Babe and The Beaches on select dates. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 9, at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, before making stops in New York, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Boston and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Foster the People’s latest album, Paradise State of Mind marked a major milestone for the band, earning their third Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales chart and widespread critical acclaim from outlets, including Billboard, NME, AP News, Forbes, Clash Magazine and Consequence. In 2025, the band brought the record to life on a sold-out global tour spanning North America, Europe, the UK and Latin America.

Good Morning Sunshine Tour Dates

7/9 — Calgary, AB – Roundup MusicFest

9/9 — Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

9/11 — Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre *

9/12 — Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

9/15 — Vancouver, BC – Freedom Mobile Arch *

9/16 — Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

9/18 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Plaza at America First Field *

9/19 — Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

9/22 — Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

9/24 — Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *

9/25 — Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/26 — Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

9/28 — Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

9/29 — Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live *

9/30 — St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

10/2 — Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

10/3 — Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *

10/4 — Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie *

10/6 — Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

10/7 — Washington, DC – The Anthem *

10/8 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

10/10 — New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann *

10/13 — Nashville, TN – The Truth *

10/14 — Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

10/16 — Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *

10/17 — Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

10/18 — Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

10/21 — San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park *

10/23 — Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

* = w/ Goth Babe

^ = w/ The Beaches

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock