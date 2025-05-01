Foster The People Release New Music Video For “See You In The Afterlife / Feed Me”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 1st, 2025 - 8:53 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

On May 1, 2025, the RIAA multi-platinum and diamond-certified group, Foster The People, released a new music video for two of their songs. The songs that are featured in the music video are “See You In The Afterlife” and “Feed Me.” These two songs were featured on their most recent album, Paradise State of Mind, which was released on Aug. 16, 2024. The video was directed by Weird Life Films’ Laura Gordon, Jackson James and Ryan Ohm. The video co-stars Foster The People’s lead singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Mark Foster. Foster is alongside his Emmy Award-winning wife, Julia Garner, who is known for her role as Ruth in the popular Netflix series, Ozark.

Listen to and watch “See You In The Afterlife / Feed Me”

In the video, the first song is mainly clips of the artist in the media. There are a lot of clips of standups from reporters and looking inside a screen. During the second part, it shows the person who is on the couch watching the news. “These videos are transmissions from somewhere between a fever dream and a digital afterlife,” said Foster. “If ‘See You In The Afterlife’ is a satirical take on what life feels like now, ‘Feed Me’ is the hell that follows. It was interesting to tie these two songs together in a short to explore the two sides of consumption – the dopamine rush of intake, and the void that follows.”

“Filming ‘Feed Me’ with Julia felt like stepping into a lucid hallucination; a secret world stitched together by static and memory. One where fear and desire intersect and the result is something beautiful and deeply unsettling. The line between the digital and the divine is thinner, and stranger, than we think,” said Foster. The artist shares his vision for what the video was supposed to be viewed as, and recounts his experience on filming the music video with his wife.