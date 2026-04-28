Wolf Parade Announce Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2026 - 6:51 PM

Today, Wolf Parade has scheduled a series of North American headlining and festival dates for late summer and fall of 2026, which begins on Saturday, August 1, in Montreal, QC at Osheaga Music Festival and running through Saturday, December 12, in Toronto, ON at History. The announcement includes the just-announced headlining play on Sunday, November 29, at The Showbox at The Market in Seattle. For tickets and more information, click here.

Wolf Parade was founded in 2003 in Montreal, Quebec. After a pair of self-titled EPs, the band, Hadji Bakara (electronic manipulations), Dan Boeckner (guitar, vocals), Spencer Krug (keyboards, vocals), Arlen Thompson (drums), released Apologies to the Queen Mary to widespread acclaim in September, 2005. The album was recorded by Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock. The band followed Apologies with 2008’s At Mount Zoomer and 2010s Expo 86. After a hiatus, Wolf Parade came back with Cry Cry Cry in 2017 and Thin Mind in 2020.

Wolf Parade Tour Dates

8/1 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music Festival

9/10 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

9/11- Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

9/13 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

9/14 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

9/29 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox at the Market *

12/12 – History, Toronto, Canada Tickets

* w/ Lex Walton

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer