Wolf Parade Announce Spring 2022 ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ Shows & Headlining Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Canadian rock band Wolf Parade is traveling this spring! The band won’t be doing just one show, but two. The first run will be shows dedicated to their 2005 album, Apologies to the Queen Mary. Based on a report by Pitchfork, the full album shows will consist of the album’s original lineup: Dan Boeckner, Arlen Thompson, Hadji Bakara and Spencer Krug. The second run is take place in July across the Pacific Northwest, such as Portland, OR and Seattle, WA.

Their album, Apologies to the Queen Mary, was released in 2005, and it was the band’s first full-length album. The album received positive reviews from critics and became known as one of the most influential indie rock albums of the 2000s. “I’ll Believe in Anything” and “You Are a Runner and I Am My Father’s Son” became fan favorites and still remain great hits. In 2016, the band reunited after an indefinite hiatus” and released a deluxe version of Apologies to the Queen Mary. Since then, the band has been busy with shows, album releases and more. In 2020, they released their highly lyrical album, Thin Mind. The next year, singer and keyboardist Spencer Krug released his solo album Fading Graffiti on his independent record label, Pronounced Kroog. Check out the spring tour dates below for their locations.

Wolf Parade Tour Dates:

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

05/21 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival

05/22 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

07/08 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

07/09 – Bellingham, WA – NW Tune-Up Festival

07/11 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

07/13 – Eugene, OR – Sessions Music Hall

