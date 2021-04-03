Spencer Krug of Wolf Parade Announces New Solo Album Fading Graffiti for April 2021 Release

Home News Kaido Strange April 3rd, 2021 - 1:00 PM

Spencer Krug of Canadian indie rock band Wolf Parade has announced a new solo album entitled Fading Graffiti which is aimed for release for April 16th 2021, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. The album is on Krug’s own independent record label, Pronounced Kroog — a very helpful, and a rather Canadian way of politely informing everyone how to correctly pronounce his last name.

The songs are not new, they are the piano ballads that Krug recorded in 2019 for his Patreon, but reworked for a more indie rock approach.

This is the first solo album under Krug’s own name rather than previously when he preferred to use aliases such as Moonface and Sunset Rubdown.

The first single released is also called “Fading Graffiti”:

Though first glance at this music video, it’s not much. The colours in the background are attractive in their hues of blues and oranges (if you know your colour scheme, these two are complimentary) and what’s great about lyric videos are the closed caption aspect of it. They can really help a lot of people with disabilities, and it’s helpful for the fans who want to learn the song straight away. Throughout the video, we see Krug, dancing and singing to his song.

Lyrically, the song is deep and there’s a mystery and a story being told, of a former past self but how long ago was that? It’s intriguing and rather Lynchian; this idea that a person could’ve had multiple lives and is all a different person in each one.

Wolf Parade’s Thin Mind was released last year, where they managed to tour before the worldwide pandemic.

Tracklist for Fading Graffiti:

1) Fading Graffiti

2) Winter Sings To Fall

3) Having Discovered Ayahuasca

4) River River

5) Wasted Energy

6) The Moon and The Dream

7) Serena’s Kills

8) One at a Time

9) Crossroads

10) Pin a Wing Above the Door