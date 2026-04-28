Pig Announces New Album Hurt People Hurt For May 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Sex & Suicide”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2026 - 4:25 PM

According to Side-line.com, PIG has released the new single, “Sex & Suicide” through Metropolis Records. The track is the second preview of the 10-track album, Hurt People Hurt, which is scheduled for release on May 22, 2026. The single follows “Tosca’s Kiss”, which we covered on March 6, as the first track lifted from the same album. While talking about the song, Raymond Watts says: “This is a song of pain, pleasure, obsession and possession, written for the departed, the broken-hearted and the newly started. It’s a walk on the high-wire blade of want for something so bad you beg for release.”

PIG is the long-running industrial rock project of English musician Watts, who launched the project in the late 1980s after earlier work with KMFDM, Einstürzende Neubauten, Psychic TV, Foetus, Schaft,and Schwein. Current members are Raymond Watts, En Esch, Steve White, and Bradley Bills. Watts remains the core figure, while Jim Davies continues as a key writing collaborator. The first PIG release was A Poke in the Eye… with a Sharp Stick in 1988. It was followed by Praise the Lard in 1991 and A Stroll in the Pork in 1992

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera