The Weeknd Live Debuts New Song In Rio De Janeiro With Anitta

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2026 - 2:15 PM

According to Stereogum.com, for a while now, Abel Tesfaye has been saying that he wants to stop releasing music as the Weeknd. Last year, however, he said that he might not be done with the Weeknd after all. And at a show in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday night, he offered some idea how a new song might sound. The Weeknd played Rio de Janeiro’s Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos with the Brazilian star Anitta on Sunday night.

They have worked together before by collaborating on “São Paulo,” which is a track from the Weeknd’s 2025 album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Before the duo released that track, the Weeknd and Anitta teased it at a 2024 show in São Paulo. On Sunday night in Rio, the Weeknd and Anitta did something similar, by teasing a new song that seems to be called “Rio”, while performing in Rio.

After the Weeknd and Anitta performed “São Paulo” together, video screens showed a CGI video credited to the prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike and the Weeknd posted video from the show on his Instagram today. It is currently the only video on his Instagram as well.

View this post on Instagram Photo Credit: Colin Hancock A post shared by Abel (@theweeknd)