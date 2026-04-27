Janelle Monae & Zeddy Will Team Up For Anthemic New Single “Party At The Beach”

Home News Guillaume Oded April 27th, 2026 - 7:45 PM

Janelle Monáe, an artist who was on the Bumbershoot 2025 lineup has teamed up with Zeddy Will for their new single, “Party At The Beach.” It’s clear that the track builds on the momentum of a snippet that has taken TikTok by storm.

The title “Party at the Beach” correctly reflects the themes of the song. The track is light, energetic, rhythmic and built around movement. It has a club-inspired bounce that gives the song its party atmosphere. Rather than slowing down the energy of “Yoga,” Zeddy Will pushes it toward the beach, the dance floor and the kind of loud outdoor gathering that feels made for summer, saying, “Call me young Zed Curry, way I’m pullin’ up,” a comparison to the legend Steph Curry.

The song is about freedom, joy and letting the moment take over. Will uses the track to create the feeling of being outside on a hot day, surrounded by people, music and movement, or as the song puts it, “Party at the beach down in Copacabana.” Copacabana is a famous Brazilian beach, giving the song tropical and fun imagery. Monáe’s presence connects the song back to the playful spirit of “Yoga,” especially when they mention black yoga, while also helping the remix feel like a new celebration rather than just a repeat of the original. The lyrics themselves jump between places, giving the feeling of a party moving from one location to another.

The official audio/video keeps the focus on the track itself instead of building a full narrative with a video. The visual works more like a simple visualizer, letting the rhythm, hook and beach-party mood carry on. The release features a tropical beach, which matches the typical partying beach with volleyballs and other recreations. The environment is yellowish, creating the mood of summer. The song is a masterpiece that you should check out.





