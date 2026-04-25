Mikey “Bug” Cox of Coal Chamber Opens Up About His Cancer Battle

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 25th, 2026 - 2:12 PM

Mikey “Bug” Cox, longtime drummer of Coal Chamber, has opened up about a deeply personal health struggle that unfolded largely out of the public eye. The musician revealed that he spent the past year fighting a serious cancer diagnosis while continuing to push forward creatively and personally. Now cancer free, Cox is sharing his story to inspire others and raise awareness.

Cox disclosed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer on April 1st of last year, a moment that immediately reshaped his priorities and outlook on life. He described the experience as dark and frightening, noting how the disease impacts not only the patient but everyone around them. Despite the severity of the diagnosis, he committed himself to fighting for his family and refused to let the illness define him.

According to Consequence, Cox endured a grueling yearlong battle that included radiation, chemotherapy and ultimately surgery. He admitted there were days he could barely get out of bed, yet he still found ways to stay productive, even completing construction work and writing new music during treatment.

By the end of that difficult journey, Cox announced he was cancer free, expressing gratitude for survival and a renewed sense of purpose. He has since partnered with the organization Fxck Cancer to auction a custom drum kit, aiming to support research and help others facing similar battles. As Coal Chamber prepares for upcoming performances, Cox says returning to the stage carries new meaning.