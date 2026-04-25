Julia Cumming Shares Melancholic New Single & Video “Fucking Closure”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 25th, 2026 - 4:52 PM

Julia Cumming, frontwoman of the rock band Sunflower Bean, released a new single, “Fucking Closure,” with her debut album Julia this past Friday. A music video, directed by Sophia Feuer, accompanies the new single.

The song follows the ups and downs of a relationship and how those complicated feelings carry over into a breakup. Lyrics like “I held on to each word you told me/Did you know that I carved them right into my mind?” and “As much as you try to appease me/Some storylines never turn out like they should” illustrate the conflicting emotions. It’s propelled along by a peaceful instrumental of guitar and drums, which pairs amazingly with Cumming’s steady and light vocals.

“Getting closure always seems like the good idea, but sometimes the good idea isn’t what you actually want,” Cumming said of the song. “Sometimes you just want the person back, all of them, their worst and their best. You miss when you shared in each other’s problems, and no amount of growth can change that wanting. Closure sets you free, but also solidifies what is gone.”

The video stars Cumming and follows a couple as they seemingly break up on a bench. There are flashbacks to the sweeter and romantic parts of their relationship. The inconsistent emotions are made vivid as Cumming goes from sternly talking to the man on the bench to resting her head on his lap. The video ultimately ends with Cumming sitting alone, signifying that despite the lingering feelings and reminiscing about the relationship, it is ultimately over.

“The music and video come together to tell a story that contains so much more longing than the lyrics alone,” Cumming said. I wanted to use that as inspiration, and to include all these sweet moments so the love could still really be felt, not just the ending.”

With her debut album out, the singer-songwriter is set to launch into her first-ever live shows next week, starting on April 28 in New York City. The tour will take her through U.S. locations as well as many in Europe, and is set to come to a close on May 20.