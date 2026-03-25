Julia Cumming Shares Vibrant New Single “Please Let Me Remember This”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 25th, 2026 - 10:20 PM

Julia Cumming gets more vulnerable on “Please Let Me Remember This,” a new single that shows a softer and more intimate side of her upcoming debut solo album Julia, out April 24 through Partisan Records. While many people know her as the frontwoman of Sunflower Bean, this song feels like a different kind of introduction, one that is quieter, more reflective and emotionally raw in a way that feels very personal.

Built around shimmering piano, hazy guitars and Julia’s clear, searching vocals, “Please Let Me Remember This” has a dreamy sound, but there is a genuine sense of sadness underneath it. The song is rooted in a feeling of painful memories remaining vivid, while happy ones can slip away too easily. That idea gives the track its emotional pull.

She has said the track was partly inspired by The Beach Boys, especially the small and ordinary details found in “Busy Doing Nothing,” and that influence comes through in the song’s warmth and softness. There is something almost fragile about the way it unfolds, but it never feels weak. If anything, the song’s strength comes from how understated it is.

What makes “Please Let Me Remember This” stand out is how truthful it feels. It is about trying to hold onto something that was meaningful before it disappears into memory, and that quiet desperation is what gives the song its weight. If “My Life” introduced Julia’s solo sound, this track makes it feel more fully formed, thoughtful, tender and completely her own.