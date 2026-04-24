At The Gates Unveil New Single & Video “In Dark Distortion”

Home News Steven Taylor April 24th, 2026 - 4:33 PM

Swedish death metal band At The Gates have released their eighth studio album today, The Ghost of a Future Dead. With the release of the album – the final album with late lead singer Tomas Lindberg – came another single, titled “In Dark Distortion.” The visualizer, produced by longtime At The Gates collaborator Costin Chioreanu, can be found on the Century Media Records’ YouTube channel.

The song kicks off with the expectedly heavy thrashing of a guitar accompanied with an explosive drumbeat. The visuals show white lines creating abstract scenes on stark black backgrounds. The late Lindberg’s vocals quickly kick in, muffled to create a distant and spaced-out effect – fittingly distorted for the track’s title – but still with a heavy metal growl all the same. Around the halfway point of the track comes in a guitar solo, layering on even more intensity to the track, before returning to the chorus with the guttural yell of the song’s title.

The Ghost of a Future Dead is the band’s eighth studio album, and a follow up to 2021’s The Nightmare of a Being. It comes as the final release with the band’s late lead singer Tomas Lindberg, who passed away in 2025 at age 52. The album, which is also in tribute to Lindberg, uses his final recordings he had produced with the band shortly before his passing. “In Dark Distortion” follows previous single releases for the album “The Fever Mask” and “The Dissonant Void.”