At The Gates Unveil New Single & Video “The Dissonant Void”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2026 - 11:24 AM

Today, Swedish melodic death metal pioneers At The Gates has revealed a second single for their upcoming album, The Ghost of a Future Dead, which will be out on April 24, through Century Media Records. “We are proud to unveil the second track from The Ghost of a Future Dead: ‘The Dissonant Void’. Originally considered to be the title track, it’s a powerful, melodic and to the point track with the classic At The Gates style sound,” said the band.

The video for “The Dissonant Void” serves as a first glimpse of a massive conceptual project featuring painting, filming, editing and production by Costin Chioreanu for a visual storyline that enhances the entire The Ghost of a Future Dead album, which will be launched in full to expand the album’s release sometime soon. ‘The Dissonant Void’ is the peak of the iceberg, as a whole visual universe got born out of the void written so masterfully in lyrics by Tomas and expressed magically by the band through their unique heavy metal approach,” said Chioreanu.

The director adds: “This video, together with the whole ‘The Ghost of a Future Dead’ movie, represent my ultimate homage to the genius which will forever remain as Tomas Lindberg. It was a colossal task to express visually the depth and the darkness of these lyrics and music for an entire album, which also is most probably the darkest record I ever worked for.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva