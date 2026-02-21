At The Gates Announce Final Album With Late Tomas Lindberg The Ghost Of A Future Dead For April 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “The Fever Mask”

Home News Nick Aagesen February 21st, 2026 - 1:51 PM

At The Gates announced the release of their new album, The Ghost of Future Dead, coming out April 24th from Century Media Records. At The Gates is a Swedish Death Metal band. This will be the first album since the band’s 2021 release of The Nightmare of Being. The Ghost of a Future Dead was recorded in Sweden at Fascination Studios.

This release will be a tribute for frontman Thomas Lindberg who passed away in 2025.RIP: Tomas Lindberg Of At The Gates Dead At 52 . The band said it has worked with Lindberg the past few years on the music and release and got his blessing before he passed.

At The Gates spoke about Lindberg when announcing this recent album saying that he had to step away due to cancer treatments during the process, but everything was in accordance with his wishes including the title, sound mix, track order, artwork and overall presentation. They also said, “This album is Thomas’ legacy.”

A new single from the album was also released called “The Fever Mask, “and it has that At the Gates sound with a video accompanying paying tribute to Lindberg. One of the last songs written for the album and a powerful one that made it an easy choice to put out first.

The Ghost of a Future Dead Track List

The Fever Mask The Dissonant Void Det Oerhörda A Ritual of Waste In Dark Distortion Of Interstellar Death Tomb of Heaven Parasitical Hive The Unfathomable The Phantom Gospel Förgängligheten Black Hole Emission