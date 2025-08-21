Peter Hook & The Light Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2025 - 6:46 PM

Following a hugely successful 13 date North American Get Ready Tour, Peter Hook & The Light have announced they will return to the continent for a further 21 dates. Set for August and September 2026, Peter Hook & The Light will perform the New Order album, Get Ready in its entirety, alongside a selection of the most seminal tracks from the rich and extensive back catalogues of both Joy Division and New Order. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Get Ready album was released in 2001 and reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Electronic album chart and #6 in the UK album chart. It was the seventh studio album from New Order and was dedicated by the band to Rob Gretton, manager of both Joy Division and New Order, who had died in 1999.

Hook first revisited the seminal Joy Division album,Unknown Pleasures back in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert and has followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from the repertoire of his bands, Joy Division and New Order.

That dedication to his back catalogue has now seen him move through Unknown Pleasures, Closer, Still, Movement, Power Corruption, Lies, Low Life, Brotherhood, Technique, Republic and the Substance albums to arrive at Get Ready in 2025 and 2026.

Peter Hook & The Light Tour Dates

9/1 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – First Avenue

9/4 – BOSTON, MA – Citizens House of Blues

9/5 – BROOKLYN, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

9/7 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Union Transfer

9/8 – WASHINGTON, DC – 9:30 Club

9/10 – HOUSTON, TX – White Oak Music Hall

9/11 – DALLAS, TX – House of Blues

9/14 – DENVER, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/15 – PHOENIX, AZ – The Van Buren

9/18 – DEL MAR, CA – The Sound

9/19 – LOS ANGELES, CA – Hollywood Palladium

9/21 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Warfield

9/22 – SARATOGA, CA – The Mountain Winery

9/25 – SEATTLE, WA – The Showbox

9/26 – PORTLAND, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

9/27 – VANCOUVER, BC – Commodore Ballroom