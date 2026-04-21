Shakey Graves Shares Dynamic New Single “On My Own”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 21st, 2026 - 10:50 PM

Shakey Graves has released a new single titled “On My Own,” offering an intimate and carefully textured glimpse into his upcoming album Fondness, Etc., due May 15 via Secret Identity and Dualtone Records. The Austin based singer songwriter continues his DIY approach here, delivering a track that feels both immediate and handmade, shaped as much by its surroundings as by its composition.

Recorded partially on Graves’ porch, “On My Own” leans into the natural environment around it. Bird calls and wind gusts are not background detail so much as part of the performance itself, captured in the same space as his vocals and guitar. The recording also features subtle tempo shifts and percussion built from what he describes as makeshift couch drums, giving the song a tactile, lived in rhythm rather than a polished studio pulse.

The song centers on the uneasy emotional space of separation within a relationship. It does not anchor itself to a single story, but instead pulls from a broader mix of experiences and observations about distance, change and the quiet pull between staying and leaving. That openness gives the track its weight, letting listeners place their own meaning inside it.

On My Own also highlights Graves’ ongoing interest in imperfection as a creative tool. The sounds that would normally be edited out are left in, not as accident but as atmosphere, shaping the emotional tone of the recording. The single arrives ahead of Fondness, Etc., a nine track album built from home recordings and a stripped back process that emphasizes spontaneity, memory and restraint.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna