Shakey Graves Shares Fresh New Single “When The Love Is New”

Today, after a jam-packed weekend of sold-out back-to-back shows in Austin, Shakey Graves has released the intimate avant-garde folk rock single, “When the Love is New.” As a whole, the ditty is fabulous by how the instrumentation smacks the background with a bittersweet folk sound, while the vocalist dazzles the mind with endless vocal harmonies and melodies. As for the music video, each black and white scene shows Shakey Graves performing the tune in various places.

One another note, last Friday and Saturday’s sold-out shows honored the annual tradition in Austin for Shakey Graves fans to celebrate their hometown hero, one of America’s most inventive DIY singer-songwriters who known for blending folk, blues and roots rock into raw performances. Launched on February 9, 2012, by the Austin mayor, Shakey Graves Day features fan exclusives each year, including limited merch and a “pay-what-you-want” offer for the Texan musician’s catalog on Bandcamp, with funds going to HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians).

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna