Shakey Graves Announces New Album Fondness Etc For May 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Time Flies”

Today, Shakey Graves has announced the forthcoming release of his new fifth studio album, Fondness, Etc. Slated to release on May 15, on Secret Identity / Dualtone Records, the highly anticipated bedroom record is a masterclass in woozy, avant-garde folk and restrained indie rock, with Graves returning to making music first for himself, now rebalanced through family and fatherhood.

Alongside the announcement, Graves released the new single, “Time Flies,” which is moving cover of Frankie Sunswept’s wistful love song featuring a sonically decadent string quartet arranged by David J. Pierce and an incredible guitar solo by Zeke Jarmon (Batty Jr.). ” had a vision of making this album feel like a sort of zero-budget Roy Orbison ‘50s pop record, and with such a small window to write, record, and release an entire album, I figured I should do what the pros would do and sneak in a cover song written by an old friend.” said Graves.

The artist briefly adds: “I first heard [Frankie Sunswept] play ‘Time Flies’ in like 2007 at the Sidewalk Cafe in Alphabet City and have been singing the tune to myself nonstop since. I knew it was going to be a perfect fit for this project and finally made a version of it the way it would play on the radio in my head.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna