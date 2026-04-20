Labrinth Announces New Album Cosmic Opera Act II For May 2026 Release & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2026 - 6:27 PM

Labrinth will release Cosmic Opera Act II on May 29, 2026 and launch the Undoing Tour, which is a seven-city U.S. run opening on July 31, in Los Angeles and closing on September 3. in Detroit. For tickets and more information, click here. Also, the combination of a major festival slot, boutique headline shows and multi-city orchestral programming positions this as one of the more intentionally designed touring campaigns of the summer, a natural extension of an artist whose pop sensibility and compositional range rarely coexist at this level.



An artist and composer whose work centers on complex, multi-layered emotional storytelling that is both experimental and melodic, Labrinth makes the announcement coming off two performances at Coachella, where he delivered some of the weekend’s most visceral and memorable sets. The tour launches six weeks after the album’s release, carrying that momentum into a live setting.

Labrinth is a British artist and composer known for complex, multi-layered storytelling that is both experimental and melodic. His work spans chart-topping pop, film scores and composing for one of the most critically acclaimed drama series of the past decade. His live work consistently bridges pop performance and orchestral production.

The Undoing Tour Dates

7/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

8/7 -San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

8/23 – Norfolk, VA – Virginia Arts Festival/Chartway Arena with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra

8/24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

8/27 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann with the Philly Pops

8/28 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia-Hunter Pavillion with Chicago Philharmonic

9/3 – Detroit, MI – Detroit Opera House with the Detroit Opera Orchestra

Cosmic Opera Act II Track List