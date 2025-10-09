Labrinth Releases New Single “Orchestra”

Home News Ajala Fields October 9th, 2025 - 9:42 PM

Multi-hyphenate artist, producer and composer Labrinth, known for his work with the show, Euphoria, has returned with “Orchestra,” a soaring new single that arrived on October 9 via Columbia Records, coinciding with an in-depth interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. A bold fusion of cinematic strings, gospel fire and futuristic soul, “Orchestra” captures the full scale of Labrinth’s artistry—balancing grandeur with vulnerability. Written and produced by Labrinth, the track builds from a quiet hum to a full-bodied crescendo, channeling both chaos and harmony in a way that feels unmistakably his own. Watch and listen below.

The release of “Orchestra” follows Labrinth’s recent Prelude EP and continues his exploration of world-building soundscapes that blend orchestral composition with modern production. It arrives as he expands his reach as one of the most inventive sonic architects in music today known for his work across solo projects, film and television scores and collaborations that push the limits of genre and form.