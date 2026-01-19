Labrinth Shares Striking New Single “God Spoke”

Home News Anthony Salvato January 19th, 2026 - 7:10 AM

Electronic artist Labrinth announced new music this week with a new track in preparation for a new album coming at the end of the month. “God Spoke” was the new title of a new song from Labrinth, and it was the fourth single released in the wake of his upcoming eighth studio album Cosmic Opera Act I. Labrinth got his start just over a decade ago back in 2012 with the debut album Electronic Earth. Labrinth once again drew national attention recently when he did the entire soundtrack for a season of the hit HBO Show, Euphoria.

The song itself is quite short, running at just over a minute long. The song is acapella with harmonized synth vocals singing in verse together. The lyrics are biblical sounding and speak of angels and repeat the word “Hallelujah” throughout.

It seems as tho this track will likely serve as an intro track at the beginning of the album or a prelude song similar to where other albums have used skits in the past. Either way, the point here with this song is that it will be best judged when it can be enjoyed in the context of the rest of the album. Until then, it remains more of a snippet and peak at the album set to release at the end of the month on Jan. 30. There is not much more to reveal for the album in the meantime, and a shorter song here with “God Spoke” is a fun last minute teaser for the next project.