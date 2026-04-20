Amy Winehouse’s Father Loses Lawsuit Against Late Singer’s Friends Over Sale Of Belongings

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2026 - 1:38 PM

According to NME.com, Amy Winehouse‘s father Mitch has lost a High Court claim against two of his daughter’s friends over the sale of items once owned by the singer.The artist died at the age of 27 at her Camden home in 2011 and Mitch, acting as the administrator of his daughter’s estate, claimed last year that her stylist Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay allegedly had profited from selling dozens of her items at auctions in the U.S. in 2021 and 2023.

Suing them for hundreds of thousands of pounds at the High Court, his lawyers said in December that they allegedly did not inform him they were selling the items and said the legal proceedings were his “only means of obtaining answers”. Both Parry and Gourlay defended the claim, with their barristers telling the court the items allegedly were either gifted to them personally by Amy or that they already owned them.

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In a judgment handed down on April 20, Deputy High Court judge Sarah Clarke KC said: “I find that neither Ms Parry nor Ms Gourlay deliberately concealed any of their disputed items from the claimant and even if I am wrong about that, Mr Winehouse could have discovered what disputed items the defendants had with reasonable diligence,” reports Sky News.

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