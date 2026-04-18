The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands & Aurora Share New Tomora Single “I Drink The Light”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 18th, 2026 - 6:01 PM

Tomora, composed of The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands and Aurora, released a new single called “I DRINK THE LIGHT” on Thursday. It came alongside the release of their debut album COME CLOSER through Capitol Records.

The song was premiered by BBC Radio 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne. It seems to center around a desire for a physical and intimate closeness to the world, as expressed in the lyrics “I wanted to taste the whole world from my palm” and the later repeated line, “Wanted to feel, wanted to feel.” The instrumental and Aurora’s echoed vocals are mystical and hypnotic as the track unfolds over its nearly 8-minute runtime. The melody carries a hopeful or optimistic quality.

“We wrote ‘I DRINK THE LIGHT’ whilst watching the light glitter and dance off the shimmering fjord in Norway,” Tomora said of the song. “We wanted to write a song that felt like witnessing the wonders of Earth for the very first time. The song is an exploration of light sensations and fluid dynamics. We taste the earth, we swallow the sun, we are one with the fabric of life, and most importantly of all, we drink the light.”

Tomora made their U.S. live debut during the first weekend of Coachella when they performed on the Gobi stage last Sunday. Besides “I DRINK THE LIGHT,” their new 12-track album includes previously released singles such as “RING THE ALARM” (their debut song) and “SOMEWHERE ELSE.” The duo is set to take on Coachella’s weekend two at the same place and time this Sunday.