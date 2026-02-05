The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands & Aurora Announce New Project Tomora’s Debut Album Come Closer For April 2026 Release, Share Title Track & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

Today, Tomora, the new duo of The Chemical Brothers‘s Tom Rowlands and AURORA, have announced their debut album, COME CLOSER, will be out on April 17, through Capitol Records. The 12-track album will be available digitally to stream and download, as well as physically through CD, standard black vinyl LP and a limited-edition color vinyl LP. COME CLOSER is less about two separate artists finding a fertile middle ground and more the sound of a tenacious duo connecting in the studio and hitting massive creative peaks together.

Across the album, Tom and AURORA build their own unique space, which is somewhere they can produce the kind of magic and electricity that comes from flicking through a perfect record collection, flowing from the wigged-out psychedelia of the 1960s to the super-futurism of sounds imagined for the 2060s. “This is our album ‘COME CLOSER,’ it is everything we dreamt of. We made it without obligation or expectation, just a joy in creation. It’s the sound where we meet, the landing zone of our musical escape pods. It is a special place to us. We hope you dig it as much as we do.” said Tomora.

Also, Tomora has released the album’s title track alongside its official video. As a whole, the music is very creative by how the electric and dooming instrumentation shakes the background with a sharp humming vibe, while the vocal performances dazzles the mind with high pitch harmonies and melodies. As for the music video, each black and white scene shows the song being performed inside a dominate atmosphere.

COME CLOSER Track List