The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands & Aurora Share New Tomora Single “Somewhere Else”

March 3rd, 2026

Today, TOMORA, the new duo of AURORA and Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers, release their brand-new single “SOMEWHERE ELSE”, which is in tandem with its Zane Lowe Apple Music Premiere and an exclusive interview with TOMORA and Zane Lowe. The song is TOMORA at their purest. Beginning with a beautiful, otherworldly vocal melody that could be beamed from a distant star and channeled through AURORA, the track is fused with a blissed-out and unrelentingly heavy rhythm track that dissolves into something intimate and unplaceable , both familiar and strange, eternal and addictive.

While talking about the new single, AURORA says: “’SOMEWHERE ELSE’ is one of the first songs we ever wrote, as TOMORA. And it opened up a big door for us, into our world.” Rowlands adds: “Ever since AURORA sang that melody to me it’s been running around my head brightening my day. We played an early version of the song at Glastonbury Festival and it felt like magic. Now we get to share it, it’s a total joy.”

A distillation of sound, message, and superpowered sonics, the “SOMEWHERE ELSE” is taken from the duo’s forthcoming album COME CLOSER out April 17, via Capitol Records. The 12-track album will be available digitally to stream and download, as well as physically via CD, standard black vinyl LP, and a limited-edition coloor vinyl LP.