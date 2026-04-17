Kacey Musgraves Shares New Song “Middle Of Nowhere” Ahead Of Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Steven Taylor April 17th, 2026 - 3:51 PM

Singer Kacey Musgraves shared a new track today, another treat for fans just ahead of the singer’s out of nowhere surprise addition to Coachella’s second weekend set. The track, “Middle of Nowhere,” from the singer’s upcoming seventh studio album of the same name, was released today, as Pitchfork reports. A lyric was released as well, which can be found on Musgraves’ YouTube channel.

The song starts with an upbeat tune comprised of percussion and acoustic guitar alongside Musgraves’ own voice. The song comes with a surprise change to the tempo around thirty seconds in, following the line “I wanna be, somewhere in the middle of nowhere,” taking the song to a much slower and moodier tune with longing twangs of the guitar’s strings. The song cycles back between these two tempos, shifting energy back and fourth while maintaining a consistent vibe. The track’s name originates from a sign that was propped up in Musgraves’ hometown, the small town of Golden, Texas. Expectedly, the song tackles themes of returning to one’s roots and generally being out and isolated. Musgraves takes the themes in a much more positive manner, singing about finding her own peace, ignoring calls from the outside world and getting some peace.

Middle of Nowhere is set to be released on May 1st, with the title track being the second single shared following “Dry Spell.” The full album is set to feature guests including names like Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and Billy Strings.