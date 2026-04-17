AVTT/PTTN Cover Dean Martin’s “My Rifle, My Pony & Me” With Grand Ole Opry Singers

Home News Steven Taylor April 17th, 2026 - 6:51 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Ahead of their performance at the Grand Ole Opry, AVTT/PTTN – collaborative project of the Avett Brothers and Mike Patton – took some time to join the venue’s singers backstage to cover the iconic 1958 Dean Martin song “My Rifle, My Pony & Me.” On Wednesday, April 15th, the artists all gathered backstage to perform the cover backstage just ahead of AVTT/PTTN’s show that night. Video of their backstage performance was posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Avett Brothers (@theavettbrothers)

In the video shared by the Avett Brothers, the cramped backstage performance sees the artists grouped up and covering the song together. Their voices all come together in unison to cover the iconic track. The moment came as a warm up before a live performance later that night, where AVTT/PTTN later went on to play the 1965 Roger Miller track “King of the Road” and their own song “Dark Night of the Soul.” The show is the latest in The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton present: AVTT/PTTN tour series, which is set to to continue all the way through June. It’s likely that future shows will see the group performing even more covers, based on their previous track record.