The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Declares He Will Never Use AI To Make Music: “You’re Literally Leaning Into The Thing That Will Destroy You”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2026 - 3:23 PM

According to Consequence.net, Billy Corgan has mentioned to never use artificial intelligence to create music by insisting that it would be a “deal with the devil.” The Smashing Pumpkins frontman made the declaration during an appearance on the podcast And the Writer Is…, even bringing up the topic himself. “You didn’t ask me, but I’m gonna make a declaratory statement,” said Corgan. “I refuse, refuse, patently refuse to use AI in my music creation. Because, to me, it’s a deal with the devil. Simple. Whether it’s the Promethean fire myth or whatever, to me you’re literally leaning into the thing that will destroy you. Period. So that’s why I’m not gonna mess with it, because the pressure, the inspiration, the soul searching, the ‘I’m not sure I got anything else to say,’ that’s all part of the journey that a songwriter needs to go to.”

The artist adds: “Now, if it was the guy in my band or somebody I met through my friend Shooter Jennings or whatever, and we’re writing songs together, that’s a real person with real feelings and real blood coursing through their veins. And maybe someday we’re gonna argue about a publishing split. But if we’re arguing, it means there’s something of value that we’re arguing over. I’m saying it’s good that a songwriter has a doubt, it’s good that a songwriter’s not sure they have anything left to say, it’s good that a songwriter has to think of a new chord that they haven’t thought of. That’s where the magic comes from, and until that is proven otherwise, I’m sticking with the game I’m in.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried