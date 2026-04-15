Police Investigate Katy Perry After Ruby Rose Alleged Sexual Assault

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 15th, 2026 - 4:51 PM

Katy Perry is facing a new wave of scrutiny following serious allegations made by actor Ruby Rose. Authorities in Australia have confirmed that an investigation is underway into an alleged incident dating back more than a decade. The situation has quickly drawn international attention as details continue to emerge.

Katy Perry is reportedly under police investigation after Ruby Rose accused her of alleged sexual assault connected to an incident in Melbourne. According to Pitchfork, detectives from Victoria Police are examining claims of an alleged assault that allegedly took place at a nightclub in the city’s central business district in 2010.

The alleged incident was described by Rose in social media posts, where she claimed Perry behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner during a night out. Reports indicate that Rose has since formally filed information with authorities, prompting an official investigation by the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Representatives for Perry have strongly denied the allegations, describing them as false and harmful. They have also pointed to what they describe as a history of public accusations made by Rose, while maintaining that the claims against Perry are unfounded. Police have confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing and have declined to provide further details at this stage. Authorities emphasized that the case involves an alleged historical incident and that it would be inappropriate to comment further while inquiries continue.

As the situation develops, both figures remain under public scrutiny, with no formal charges announced and the investigation still in its early stages.