Waxahatchee Covers This Is Lorelei’s “Where’s Your Love Now”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2026 - 3:23 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Waxahatchee is the latest artist to cover This Is Lorelei, the project of Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos, for Box for Buddy, Box for Star (Super Deluxe), which the new expansion of Amos’ 2024 album. Katie Crutchfield collaborated with Amos himself for the studio version of “Where’s Your Love Now.” Waxahatchee said in a press release, “I’m honored to be included in this re-record project as the album Box for Buddy, Box for Star has meant so much to me these last few years. I think Nate is one of the best songwriters of this moment, making music that feels current and timeless and also somehow ahead of a curve. When I heard ‘Where’s Your Love Now’ I thought it was one of the best songs I’ve ever heard.”

The album arrives this Friday, April 17, through Double Double Whammy. Among the other covers are a version of “Perfect Hand” by Power Snatch, the project of Hayley Williams and Daniel James and covers by MJ Lenderman, Jeff Tweedy, Snail Mail, Tim Heidecker and Sasami. Last month, Waxahatchee teamed up with Brennan Wedl to release a cover of “Six O’ Clock News,” the 2002 Kathleen Edwards single about a man killed by police.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman