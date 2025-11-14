Nation Of Language Shares Intimate New Video For “Nights Of Weight”

Home News Steven Taylor November 14th, 2025 - 5:14 PM

American indie pop group Nation of Language shared a new music video today for their track “Nights of Weight.” Off their fourth studio album Dance Called Memory which released earlier this year on September 19th, the song served as the closer to the ten total tracks on the release. The new video, shot between takes for videos for “Inept Apollo” and “I’m Not Ready For The Change,” stars Nation of Language frontman Ian Devaney. The video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The video features Devaney on a white backdrop, singing and strumming along to the “tender and bittersweet ballad.” Backed only with some light synths and guitarwork, the desolate setting of the video suits the song’s equally lonely and reflective atmosphere. As what little additional instrumentation there is to the stripped back track kicks in, the camera pans around behind Devaney, showing the set he’s staring off into, full of staff and props in a scene that feels indifferent to Devaney’s presence. It feels as though there should be some explosive moment, some grand change, but the video instead carries on the somber and empty vibe the whole way through, focusing on Devaney’s lonely performance in this isolated moment.

In other news for Nation of Language, they are set to continue their 2025 international tour supporting the release of Dance Called Memory. Less than 20 of the 51 performances are left, all set for locations across Europe and the United Kingdom for the rest of November. The group has also planned two 2026 tour dates, one in January at Kansas City, Missouri and the other in June as part of the Primavera Sound Porto festival in Portugal.