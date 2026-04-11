David Lee Roth of Van Halen Duets “Jump” With Teddy Swims at Coachella

Home News Akeem Ivory April 11th, 2026 - 8:09 PM

David Lee Roth made a surprise appearance at Coachella Friday, the pair then joined forces to perform Van Halen’s #1 song “Jump,” from their album 1984.Performing on the main stage during a set that began at 5:30PM local time, Swims quickly made it clear that special guests would be joining throughout his set. Best known for his 2023 hit “Lose Control,” Swims used a doorbell sound effect to welcome each of his surprise collaborators.

“I’ll get it. I wonder who it could be this time.” Swims then opened the door to Roth, shouting, “Oh my god it’s David Lee Roth from the best f****** band of all time, Van Halen.”

Roth was all smiles during the performance, and towards the end of the song he even took a triumphant strut down the catwalk while twirling his mic stand. Once the song was over he left the stage through the same door he entered through.

“Touchdown, Coachella,” Roth later wrote on Instagram next to a picture of him hugging Swims on stage.

Roth is set to kick off a new tour on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington, with dates confirmed through June 20 in Milwaukee. He’s also performing at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, on Aug. 7. A complete list of dates can be found at DavidLeeRoth.com.