Lambrini Girls Drop From Coachella Lineup Following Phoebe Lunny’s Fractured Neck & Acute Brain Injury

Home News Steven Taylor April 9th, 2026 - 7:21 PM

When Coachella dropped it’s set times for the first weekend, some viewers notice rock group Lambrini Girls missing, despite being a part of the initial lineup for Saturday. Today, the group not only properly announced they had pulled out of the festival, but explained the shocking circumstances as to why. As BrooklynVegan reports, vocalist and guitarist Phoebe Lunny fractured their neck which also resulted in an acute brain injury, leaving them unable to perform or fly for the next six weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lambrini Girls (@lambrinigirlz)

“TLDR: happened in Australia,” they wrote in a post to their Instagram. “misdiagnosed. late treatment. doctors orders are I can’t fly or perform for 6 weeks.” The sudden injury and necessary precautions Lunny must take have not only resulted in the band pulling out of Coachella, but they have had to reschedule their North America tour dates. A series of shows from April 21st to May 5th had to be cancelled; the group will still resume their regular tour dates starting on May 20th with shows in the UK, and their first show in the states is now set to be a Brooklyn show on June 16th.

The full post included a photo of Lunny posing in a hospital gown, surrounded by broken hearts, as well as a full statement from them which reads as follows:

“To all American ticket holders: it’s dark times, especially in the states. There are so many good folks who are carving out community and lifting each other up in the face of facism. Making space for subversion and resistance is at the core of what this band is about.

Seeing people of all ages, genders and backgrounds come together to mosh, life each other up, chant, cry, scream in both parts joyful and angry, is my greatest joy.

We have received quite a lot of messages re coachella, we are so gutted guys. We want to be there so badly. If it was a broken leg, I would do a dave grohl and play it. This isn’t something we are taking lightly and we are really sad. We hope and pray there’s some universe we get to play next year instead.

Because it is my neck and brain, our hands are tied for now, but I’m lucky and expect a speedy recovery thank fuck lol

Thank you for always showing up for us,