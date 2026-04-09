Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management Seeks To Purchase Universal Music Group

Home News Juliet Paiz April 9th, 2026 - 3:46 PM

According to CNN, Billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has submitted an unsolicited offer to acquire Universal Music Group (UMG), the world’s largest music label. The proposal values UMG at approximately $64 billion (€55–56 billion), a substantial premium over the company’s recent share price. The offer is structured as a combination of cash and stock through Ackman’s acquisition vehicle, Pershing Square SPARC Holdings. If completed, the deal would re‑domicile and list the combined company on the New York Stock Exchange, creating a U.S.-based entity.

UMG confirmed that it has received the proposal and is reviewing it. Any transaction would require approval from the company’s board, its shareholders, regulators and the decision of major investors will be crucial in determining whether the deal proceeds. Ackman has argued that UMG’s current stock price does not fully reflect the company’s value, despite its dominant position in the music industry. UMG represents a roster of some of the world’s top-selling artists, including Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, which has contributed to its global influence and revenue streams.

The offer remains non-binding, and no agreement has been reached. Industry analysts note that while the proposal signals Ackman’s ambition to acquire high-profile assets, it is too early to determine whether UMG’s board or shareholders will support the transaction. If completed, the acquisition could reshape the corporate landscape of the music industry, combining Ackman’s capital and Pershing Square’s investment approach with UMG’s vast catalog and global reach.