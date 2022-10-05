At The Gates Announces Return Of Founding Guitarist Anders Bjorler

Home News Roy Lott October 5th, 2022 - 4:16 PM

Swedish metal band At The Gates has announced the return of their founding guitarist Anders Björler. Björler will also be hitting the road with the band later this year. Frontman Tomas Lindberg issued a statement on the exciting news. “It is with great pleasure we welcome Anders Björler, one of the founding members, back into the band. We are excited to tell you that we are already starting the work on the follow-up to ‘The Nightmare Of Being’, with the same lineup that wrote ‘Terminal Spirit Disease’, ‘Slaughter Of The Soul’ and ‘At War with Reality’. Anders’s first show back in the band will be Damnation Fest in the U.K., and he will join us on the European tour together with IN FLAMES later this year. Great times! It really feels like a second rebirth of the band, and we are looking forward to this new chapter!”

Björler also commented on the reunion. “It feels like coming home for sure. I have been missing the guys, of course, but also playing the guitar, writing music and the artistic creativity in general. I’ve been watching from the sidelines for a number of years, and I’ve been very proud of what they have created in my absence. I am really looking forward to writing a new album and getting back to playing live shows again.”

Tour dates will be announced at a later date.

The band recently released their latest single “Garden of Cyrus” along with its music video.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva