TLC’s Chilli Issues Statement After Reported Trump Donations: “I Am Not MAGA And Do Not Support Any Of The Many Policies That Are Causing Great Harm To The American People”

Home News Aani Nagaiah March 31st, 2026 - 12:27 AM

TLC‘s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is pushing back after FEC records showed she donated nearly $900 to Donald Trump and Republican-linked organizations during the 2024 election cycle.

MeidasTouch News first reported the filings, which show contributions to the Trump National Committee JFC, WinRed, Never Surrender Inc., the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Sen. Ted Cruz. Thomas also faced separate backlash after a conspiracy theory post about former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on her account.

She addressed both in a Saturday Instagram statement. “I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people,” Thomas wrote. “I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans.” She said the Obama post was shared by accident and called her respect for the former first lady unequivocal.

A rep confirmed 17 recurring donations were made and said Thomas’s intentions had been misrepresented.

The news lands days after TLC performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and just ahead of their It’s Iconic Tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue this August.

Full coverage via Consequence.