TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue Announce Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2026 - 7:15 PM

Today, it has been announced that Salt-n-Pepa and TLC will be joining forces for a landmark co-headlining tour across North America, with special guest En Vogue. Produced by Live Nation, the TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue, IT’S ICONIC tour marks the first time these three trailblazing groups will tour together by celebrating decades of era-defining hits, culture-shifting influence, timeless R&B and hip-hop anthems. For tickets and more information, click here.

Salt-N-Pepa are excited to launch an exclusive VIP package for their 2026 tour with TLC. Fans will have the opportunity to elevate their concert experience with premium offerings that include a meet & greet with Salt-N-Pepa, a signed poster and additional exclusive perks. VIP packages will be available for purchase through participating venue ticketing platforms or by visiting please.co.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to a VIP bar throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

IT’S ICONIC TOUR DATES

8/15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

8/20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC

8/28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

8/30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/31 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/2 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

9/3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

9/8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/13 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

9/15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

9/16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia each

9/19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

9/23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

9/27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

9/29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

9/30 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

10/2 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

10/4 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

10/5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

10/10 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

10/11 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord