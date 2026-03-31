Monolord Announce New Album Neverending For May 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “You Bastard”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2026 - 4:43 PM

Today, Monolord has returned with Neverending, which is their first full-length album in five years and it will be arriving on May 29, through Relapse Records. To create the album, Monolord decamped to Ashland, Oregon to record with legendary producer/engineer Sylvia Massy (Tool, System of a Down, and Johnny Cash). The collaboration began when Massy asked vocalist/guitarist Thomas Jäger to send everything the band had ever written.

“She asked me to send her everything we had—not just songs written for the album, but every stray riff and idea,” he says. “I even sent her stuff I’d written ten years ago. She listened to all of it and sent us a list of what she wanted to work on.” The band rehearsed 12 songs, recorded 11, and ultimately selected eight for Neverending. The result captures a focused but expansive version of Monolord’s sound.

An introduction to the album comes with today’s release of “You Bastard”, which is Driven by a propulsive groove, the track points to a shift in the band’s approach. “This isn’t really what people would call a doom album,” Jäger adds. “It feels like a mix of that and something new.” Reflecting on the band’s trajectory since forming in 2013, drummer Esben Willems adds: “It’s been a wild ride and still is. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished along the way, and in many ways, this album feels like the essence of everything we’ve done so far. My mindset is the same it’s always been, to be the absolute best the three of us can be.”

Neverending Track List

Iodine You Bastard Inside A Collider Crystal Bridge Oozing Wound The Masque Invisible It’s Neverending