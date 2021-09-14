Monolord Announce Upcoming Album Your Time To Shine For October Release Share New Song “The Weary”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 9:58 PM

Monolord have finally announced the release of their much anticipated fifth album, Your Time To Shine, on Oct. 29 via Relapse Records. They have also released a preview to their 5 song album titled “The Weary” with an accompanying music video.

The almost 5 minute song has a long buildup, growing the anticipation of the listener as the bass and drums trudge along their beat as the guitar comes in, with the song picking up at around a minute and a half in. Guitarist/Vocalist of Monolord Thomas Jäger says “‘The Weary” that’s us telling a story to future generations that we are sorry but we fucked it all up.” The song may not be particularly upbeat, but it definitely relates to the lyrics on a deeper level than just to make them sound meaningful. The instrumentals mostly drop out as Jäger sings, “See the mysteries unfold/ When you do what you’ve been told/ The tears you cry, trembling with shame/ The price you pay, you lost it all/ Forgot to hear our nature call I see a future left behind.”

The video follows two masked figures through a series of inverted shots meant to unnerve the viewer. We watch these figures as they navigate through a relationship, stroking each others faces, sitting in bed together, and simply sharing the same space.

Watch “The Weary” music video here:

Monolord is striving for their most unfiltered selves with the new album, noting how the pandemic and quarantine have changed the way they view their relationships and the world.

Your Time To Shine tracklist: