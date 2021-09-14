Monolord Announce Upcoming Album Your Time To Shine For October Release Share New Song “The Weary”

Monolord have finally announced the release of their much anticipated fifth album, Your Time To Shine, on Oct. 29 via Relapse Records. They have also released a preview to their 5 song album titled “The Weary” with an accompanying music video.
The almost 5 minute song has a long buildup, growing the anticipation of the listener as the bass and drums trudge along their beat as the guitar comes in, with the song picking up at around a minute and a half in. Guitarist/Vocalist of Monolord Thomas
The video follows two masked figures through a series of inverted shots meant to unnerve the viewer. We watch these figures as they navigate through a relationship, stroking each others faces, sitting in bed together, and simply sharing the same space.
Watch “The Weary” music video here:
Monolord is striving for their most unfiltered selves with the new album, noting how the pandemic and quarantine have changed the way they view their relationships and the world.
- The Weary
- To Each Their Own
- I’ll Be Damned
- Your Time To Shine
- The Siren Of Yersinia
Your Time To Shine pre-orders are available now (physical: bit.ly/monolord-ytts; digital: orcd.co/monolord-ytts).
Photo Credit Raymond Flotat